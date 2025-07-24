Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) EVP Sells $341,125.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $341,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominic Dragisich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Dominic Dragisich sold 4,900 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $650,328.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Dominic Dragisich sold 100 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $13,247.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.0%

CHH stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 377.51% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. UBS Group cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 492.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

