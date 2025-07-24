Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – July 21st

Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated in mainland China or derive the bulk of their revenues from Chinese markets. These shares can trade on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen (A-shares and B-shares) as well as on foreign venues like Hong Kong (H-shares and “red chips”) or U.S. markets (American Depositary Receipts). Investors use Chinese stocks to gain exposure to China’s economic growth, though they are also subject to specific regulatory, currency and market-access considerations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.93. 322,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,602. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 858,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,862. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.73.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.47. 514,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $17.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,177.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,193.72. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

