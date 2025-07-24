Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $154.21. 2,464,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,426,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.73. The company has a market cap of $269.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

