Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 3.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $228,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 43,296.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $398.11 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.23 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.26 and a 200-day moving average of $373.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.37.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

