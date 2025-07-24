Charles River Associates (CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $180.34 million for the quarter. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, analysts expect Charles River Associates to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Associates Stock Up 1.4%

CRAI stock opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Charles River Associates has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $214.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.51.

Charles River Associates Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $329,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,497.58. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $1,429,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,981,307.90. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles River Associates stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

