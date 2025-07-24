Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,048,147 shares during the period. Cemex accounts for 2.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Cemex were worth $74,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cemex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cemex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cemex by 21.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cemex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cemex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,227,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,428. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on Cemex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cemex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

