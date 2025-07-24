CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and traded as high as $31.43. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 52,653 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CB Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 5.7%

The stock has a market cap of $165.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.43%. As a group, analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John Swiatek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,073. This trade represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CB Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

