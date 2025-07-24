Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.9%

CSV opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 75,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,418.20. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $237,784 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

