Carnegie Investment Counsel Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 519,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,478,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 72,096 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.