Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $21.69 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.96 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

