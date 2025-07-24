Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $370.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

