Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 362.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $225,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

