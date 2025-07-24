Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $582.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $557.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $583.71. The company has a market cap of $708.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
