Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys New Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.15% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1,688.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 71,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 8,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 40.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PAC opened at $222.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.80. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $146.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.05). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $584.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $4.3222 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

