Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 4,991 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1%

CASY opened at $524.00 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $530.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total value of $3,339,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,663. The trade was a 75.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

