Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

CGGO stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.