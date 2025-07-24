Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Forge Financial Services LLC

Forge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 681,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,138,000.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

