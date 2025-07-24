Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) to Hold

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.61. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,179.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,782.80. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,279.98. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 119,145 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $140,000. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 438.6% during the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 294,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 240,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 950,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 80,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

