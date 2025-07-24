Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 825 ($11.21) to GBX 980 ($13.32) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zegona Communications Stock Down 1.3%

ZEG opened at GBX 774 ($10.52) on Monday. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 292 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 796 ($10.82). The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.18.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

