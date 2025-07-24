Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ventum Financial set a C$60.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

TSE:CGY opened at C$52.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.67 million, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$37.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.93%.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.05 per share, with a total value of C$38,050.00. Insiders acquired 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $116,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

