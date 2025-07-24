Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Acquires A$33,900.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$33,900.00 ($22,450.33).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Karl Siegling purchased 80,611 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,654.26 ($36,194.87).

On Wednesday, July 16th, Karl Siegling acquired 44,389 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$30,095.74 ($19,930.95).

On Tuesday, July 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 62,099 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$42,103.12 ($27,882.86).

On Thursday, June 26th, Karl Siegling bought 178,855 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,751.78 ($75,332.30).

On Friday, June 27th, Karl Siegling purchased 84,046 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$53,621.35 ($35,510.83).

On Wednesday, June 25th, Karl Siegling acquired 277,274 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$177,178.09 ($117,336.48).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Karl Siegling acquired 570,126 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$364,880.64 ($241,642.81).

On Monday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling bought 52,600 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$33,295.80 ($22,050.20).

On Friday, June 20th, Karl Siegling acquired 100,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$63,200.00 ($41,854.30).

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $202.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

