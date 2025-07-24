Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 742,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Bank stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Free Report ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cadence Bank worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

