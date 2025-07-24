C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) Insider Jamie Myers Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29 – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Myers acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00 ($35,761.59).

C29 Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About C29 Metals

C29 Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Mayfield project located in Queensland; the Sampson Tank project located in New South Wales; the Torrens project located in South Australia; and the Stadlers project situated in Paraburdoo, Western Australia.

