Burney Co. Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,937,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $404.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.55.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

