Burney Co. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $563.81 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $566.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.33 and its 200-day moving average is $508.21.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
