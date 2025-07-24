Burney Co. Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,888,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,113,369.45. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

