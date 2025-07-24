Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,841 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

