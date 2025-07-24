Burney Co. Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,608 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PHM opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

