Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.179. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Brunswick Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 734,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,034. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Brunswick had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 203,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

