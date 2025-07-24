Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $2.16 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,270. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

