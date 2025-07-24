Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 705,196 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 705,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,454,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned about 0.53% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 884,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,971,000.

Shares of UCON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 68,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

