Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,660,000 after purchasing an additional 99,910 shares during the period. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 458,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,712. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.