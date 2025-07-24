Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 146,001 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 361,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

