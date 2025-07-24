Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $44.67

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $1,175,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,858,890 shares in the company, valued at $268,662,721.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,400 shares of company stock worth $2,211,930. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 20,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.