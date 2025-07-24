Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$14.89

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Lee Ernest Mcquaig acquired 3,600 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,860.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.29 and a 1 year high of C$15.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

