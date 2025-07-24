Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $302.40

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $297.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $257.59 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,821,985.18. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. This represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $526,676,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

