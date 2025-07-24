Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Target Price at $68.91

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.9%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.06. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.