Brokerages Set Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $35.96

Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,321,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Match Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Match Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,573,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,880,000 after acquiring an additional 506,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Match Group has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

