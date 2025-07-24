Brokerages Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,727.75

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,820.33.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $2,022.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,956.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,873.27.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.