Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $66.14

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

KB Home Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $58.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in KB Home by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in KB Home by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

