Brokerages Set ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT at $198.08

Shares of ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ICLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ICON from $192.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on ICON from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ICON from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ICON from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $167.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. ICON has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.54.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. ICON had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. ICON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ICON will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ICON during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ICON during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON by 1,772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

