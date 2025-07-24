Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Cut by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $291.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

