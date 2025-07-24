Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Vice Chairman Dean Allara Sells 6,245 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 6,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $66,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 656,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,016.80. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Dean Allara sold 6,743 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $71,812.95.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Dean Allara sold 6,285 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $65,741.10.

BRDG opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 107.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 45.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,295,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

