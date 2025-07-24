Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Chairman Robert Randolph Morse Sells 25,701 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $272,430.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,194,642. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Randolph Morse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Robert Randolph Morse sold 27,749 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $295,526.85.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,859 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $270,485.14.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $7,132,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,197,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 5,757.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 293,442 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 213,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

