BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Hovde Group from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.80 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10,687.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

