Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XYZ. Piper Sandler upgraded Block to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.74.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $313,849.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 273,931 shares in the company, valued at $21,530,976.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,342 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $92,946.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 590,287 shares in the company, valued at $40,883,277.62. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,663 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

