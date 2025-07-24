Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

