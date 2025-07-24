BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target Raised to $28.00

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKSY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.