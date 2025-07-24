BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 136.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,120.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,022.22 and a 200 day moving average of $975.06. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

