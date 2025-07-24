BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Shares Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 35,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,950. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.